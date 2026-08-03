U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Pierce, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, patrols through the woods on the patrol lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2026. Teams across USAREUR-AF meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-August 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 05:27
|Photo ID:
|9850824
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-GS449-1591
|Resolution:
|5973x4480
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition patrol lane [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.