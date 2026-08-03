U.S. Marines Conduct Bilateral Force on Force During KMEP 26.2

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Michael Looney, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, currently forward-deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, as part of the unit deployment program, prepares for adversarial engagement during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 in Gimpo, South Korea, July 23, 2026. KMEP 26.2 is a semiannual exercise that provides opportunities for ROK Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Looney is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Granados)