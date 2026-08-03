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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 7]

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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. ReeMontae Collins 

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    A U.S. Army soldier fires his weapon during a stress shoot event, as part of the 2026 U.S. Army Special Operations Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Collins Ree'Montae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9850403
    VIRIN: 260804-A-MH020-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SPC ReeMontae Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Headline: Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition
    Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

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    Best Squad
    Fort Bragg
    USASOCBSC

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