Soldiers Push Limits at 2026 USASOC Best Squad Competition

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A U.S. Army soldier fires his weapon during a stress shoot event, as part of the 2026 U.S. Army Special Operations Command Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The USASOC Best Squad Competition highlights the excellence of the Army’s Special Operations Forces as they demonstrate grit, determination and physical and mental resilience, as well as a mastery of warfighting fundamentals across a week of competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 3 – 7. The winning squad will move along to compete against the Army’s best, during the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, Sept. 11-19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Collins Ree'Montae)