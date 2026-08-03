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    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Fire Controlman 1st Class Kevin Hurd with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. [Image 2 of 5]

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    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Fire Controlman 1st Class Kevin Hurd with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Dennard Johnson 

    USS TED STEVENS (DDG 128)

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 20, 2026) Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Fire Controlman 1st Class Kevin Hurd with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128). COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 66 warships and 31 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by STGSN Jonathan Blake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9850288
    VIRIN: 260720-N-RK976-5840
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Fire Controlman 1st Class Kevin Hurd with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Dennard Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), addresses the crew of USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128).
    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Fire Controlman 1st Class Kevin Hurd with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Electrician’s Mate Fireman Frank Velasquez-Ramirez with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Charles Russo with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
    Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), addresses the crew of USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128).

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