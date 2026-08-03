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NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 20, 2026) Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), presents Fire Controlman 1st Class Kevin Hurd with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ted Stevens (DDG 128). COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 66 warships and 31 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by STGSN Jonathan Blake)