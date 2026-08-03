Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond

Date Taken: 07.16.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:59 Photo ID: 9849419 VIRIN: 260716-N-UC087-9957 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.92 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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