Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 1130 Department Resilience Team Representative Dylan Lupton showcases the DEOCS Desk Guide generated to assist with analyzing results for the 2026 survey.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9849419
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-UC087-9957
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond, by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond
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