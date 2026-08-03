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    Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond

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    Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Code 1130 Department Resilience Team Representative Dylan Lupton showcases the DEOCS Desk Guide generated to assist with analyzing results for the 2026 survey.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9849419
    VIRIN: 260716-N-UC087-9957
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shipyard Resilience Team Builds Desk Guide to Aid in Timely and Accurate DEOCS Results for 2026 and Beyond, by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    DEOCS
    GenAI

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