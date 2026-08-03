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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy [Image 8 of 15]

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    … Behind that effort is a capability that has quietly supported naval aviation for over 90 years, the FRCSW Materials Laboratory….

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    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 13:54
    Photo ID: 9849387
    VIRIN: 260710-N-JO235-6588
    Resolution: 3845x2163
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy [Image 15 of 15], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy
    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Materials Laboratory Legacy

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