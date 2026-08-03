HMLA-367 arrives at Osan Air Base

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Hedges, a helicopter mechanic with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, maintains an AH-1Z Viper during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.2 at Osan Air Base, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, July 21, 2026. KMEP 26.2 is a semiannual exercise that provides iterative opportunities for Republic of Korea Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps units to train together, improving their combined capabilities to deter threats and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula. Hedges is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Paz-Sosa)