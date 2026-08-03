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PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2026) –Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 13, 2026. Vermont is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)