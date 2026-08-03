PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2026) –Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 13, 2026. Vermont is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9847974
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-DZ831-1212
|Resolution:
|5536x3691
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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