(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2026) –Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 13, 2026. Vermont is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9847974
    VIRIN: 260713-N-DZ831-1212
    Resolution: 5536x3691
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Vermont (SSN 792) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint-Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Vermont (SSN 792)
    COMSUBPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery