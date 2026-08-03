Tripoli ARG, 31st MEU return from U.S. 5th, 7th Fleet deployment

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Khloe Presnell, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) directs Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, assigned to Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/1, 31st MEU, at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, after concluding a dynamic six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation, July 29, 2026. The 31st MEU is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region. New Orleans, assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 / Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76, is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, ESG7 / CTF-76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)