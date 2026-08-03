Utah National Guard Welcomes New Commander

Col. Michael Kjar salutes Gov. Spencer Cox immediately after assuming command of the Utah National Guard August 3, 2026 in Salt Lake City. During the ceremony Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack relinquished command of the Utah National Guard to Col. Kjar. The change of command represented the orderly transfer of authority and responsibility, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness across the Utah National Guard. (Utah National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 20:20
|Photo ID:
|9847862
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-PE777-6327
|Resolution:
|5930x5464
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
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