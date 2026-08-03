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    Utah National Guard Welcomes New Commander

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    Utah National Guard Welcomes New Commander

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery  

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Kjar returns the official colors of the Utah National Guard to Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen immediately after assuming command of the Utah National Guard from Gov. Spencer Cox August 3, 2026 in Salt Lake City. During the ceremony Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack relinquished command of the Utah National Guard to Col. Kjar. The change of command represented the orderly transfer of authority and responsibility, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness across the Utah National Guard. (Utah National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 20:10
    Photo ID: 9847856
    VIRIN: 260803-A-PE777-4463
    Resolution: 6832x5464
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Utah National Guard Welcomes New Commander, by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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