Utah National Guard Welcomes New Commander

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Col. Michael Kjar returns the official colors of the Utah National Guard to Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen immediately after assuming command of the Utah National Guard from Gov. Spencer Cox August 3, 2026 in Salt Lake City. During the ceremony Maj. Gen. Daniel Boyack relinquished command of the Utah National Guard to Col. Kjar. The change of command represented the orderly transfer of authority and responsibility, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness across the Utah National Guard. (Utah National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery)