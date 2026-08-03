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    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2 [Image 7 of 7]

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    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, conduct maintenance operations during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2, Aug. 3, 2026, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 26-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 16:51
    Photo ID: 9847464
    VIRIN: 260803-Z-ZH169-2079
    Resolution: 7462x5330
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2
    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2
    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2
    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2
    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2
    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2
    HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2

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    U.S. Marine Corps
    HMLA-167
    Northern Strike
    NS262

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