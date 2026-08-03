U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, conduct maintenance operations during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2, Aug. 3, 2026, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 26-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 16:51
|Photo ID:
|9847464
|VIRIN:
|260803-Z-ZH169-2079
|Resolution:
|7462x5330
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.