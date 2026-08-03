HMLA-167 operations at Northern Strike 26-2

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U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, conduct maintenance operations during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2, Aug. 3, 2026, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan. NS 26-2 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)