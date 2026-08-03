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    304th Cyber Battalion Supports Cyber Operations During Project Convergence Capstone 6 [Image 1 of 2]

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    304th Cyber Battalion Supports Cyber Operations During Project Convergence Capstone 6

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Capt. Alvaro Garcia 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the Army Reserve’s 304th Cyber Battalion provided cyber operations support to the Joint Modernization Command exercise control network during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, from July 6-29, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9847211
    VIRIN: 260729-A-FY271-6658
    Resolution: 1430x1073
    Size: 434.45 KB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 304th Cyber Battalion Supports Cyber Operations During Project Convergence Capstone 6 [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Alvaro Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    cyber
    335th Signal Command (T)
    ARCPB
    304th Cyber Battalion
    Project Convergence Capstone 6

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