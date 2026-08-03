Soldiers assigned to the Army Reserve’s 304th Cyber Battalion provided cyber operations support to the Joint Modernization Command exercise control network during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, from July 6-29, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9847211
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-FY271-6658
|Resolution:
|1430x1073
|Size:
|434.45 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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304th Cyber Battalion Supports Cyber Operations During Project Convergence Capstone 6
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