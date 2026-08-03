304th Cyber Battalion Supports Cyber Operations During Project Convergence Capstone 6

Date Taken: 07.29.2026 Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:37 Photo ID: 9847211 VIRIN: 260729-A-FY271-6658 Resolution: 1430x1073 Size: 434.45 KB Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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