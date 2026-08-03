NAMRU San Antonio celebrates Medical Service Corps Birthday

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JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON (July 30, 2026) U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps (MSC) officers Lt. Tomas Kasza and Lt. Cmdr. Veronica Gomez, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, cut a cake to celebrate the 79th Birthday of the MSC at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. Since the MSC’s establishment on Aug. 4, 1947, MSC officers have served at the intersection of leadership, science, clinical care, and healthcare administration. In addition to Kasza and Gomez, NAMRU San Antonio’s MSC officers consist of Cmdr. Rachel Condon, Lt. Cmdr. Loreli Owens, Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Burnett, and Lt. Jayson Rhoton. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Darrel Mercer/Released)