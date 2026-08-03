U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Malik Allotey, from New York, observes Sailors fighting a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during an integrated training team drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 09:56
|Photo ID:
|9846156
|VIRIN:
|260731-N-ER894-1067
|Resolution:
|5453x3012
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts integrated training team drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.