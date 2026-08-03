Date Taken: 07.29.2026 Date Posted: 08.03.2026 09:48 Photo ID: 9846141 VIRIN: 260729-A-TK642-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.28 MB Location: TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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This work, Accomplishments of three former interns spotlighted on National Intern Day [Image 3 of 3], by Nicolo Manzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.