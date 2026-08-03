(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Accomplishments of three former interns spotlighted on National Intern Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Accomplishments of three former interns spotlighted on National Intern Day

    TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Nicolo Manzo 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Logistics Management Specialist Steven Wiltz’s internship served as the springboard for an agile and dynamic career with Team Tobyhanna.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 09:48
    Photo ID: 9846141
    VIRIN: 260729-A-TK642-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: TOBYHANNA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accomplishments of three former interns spotlighted on National Intern Day [Image 3 of 3], by Nicolo Manzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Accomplishments of three former interns spotlighted on National Intern Day
    Accomplishments of three former interns spotlighted on National Intern Day
    Accomplishments of three former interns spotlighted on National Intern Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery