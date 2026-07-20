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    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise [Image 3 of 10]

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    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Qu Ron Elliott-Nguyen 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Europe and Africa conduct a physical training session as part of the Defender Crossing event during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2026. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad July 30 – Aug. 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level: highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Qu’Ron Elliott-Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 04:28
    Photo ID: 9845757
    VIRIN: 260801-A-UV893-1097
    Resolution: 7829x5219
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Qu Ron Elliott-Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise
    2026 Best Squad Conducts Defender’s Crossing Exercise

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    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad
    EABestSquad26

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