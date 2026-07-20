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    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group [Image 68 of 68]

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    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jadiel Santoni Martinez 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Erik Kenny, commanding officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), delivers a speech during an all-hands call, July 30, 2026. USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is currently underway with Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jadiel Santoni Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 19:23
    Photo ID: 9845399
    VIRIN: 260730-N-MO488-1119
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

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    This work, John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group [Image 68 of 68], by SA Jadiel Santoni Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group

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    U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, Amphib, ARGMEUEX, MEU

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