John P. Murtha Conducts ARGMEUEX With Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group

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U.S. Navy Capt. Erik Kenny, commanding officer of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), delivers a speech during an all-hands call, July 30, 2026. USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is currently underway with Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations to enhance their combined Navy Marine Corps readiness and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jadiel Santoni Martinez)