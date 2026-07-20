Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joan Nguyen, Command Chief of the 163d Attack Wing, speaks to a formation of Airmen during her Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., August 1, 2026. Nguyen enlisted in the Department of the Air Force in 1999, joined the California Air National Guard in 2007, and was previously the 163d Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. Nguyen’s duty history and proven leadership make her the right choice to lead the Wing’s enlisted force to success. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)