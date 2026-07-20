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    Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9]

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    Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joan Nguyen, Command Chief of the 163d Attack Wing, speaks to a formation of Airmen during her Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., August 1, 2026. Nguyen enlisted in the Department of the Air Force in 1999, joined the California Air National Guard in 2007, and was previously the 163d Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. Nguyen’s duty history and proven leadership make her the right choice to lead the Wing’s enlisted force to success. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:56
    Photo ID: 9845032
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-RZ465-2246
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Command Chief Assumption of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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