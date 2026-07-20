Day Four Standings: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Leaderboard 1-6

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A U.S. Army graphic displaying current squad standings for the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr, Germany, August 2, 2026. Twelve squads are ranked following the day's events. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competit