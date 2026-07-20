Change of responsibility ceremony recognizes Taber as new 167th command chief

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Taber, 167th Airlift Wing command chief, delivers remarks during his change of responsibility ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 1, 2026. Taber assumed responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Mark Snyder who served as command chief since 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Colby Smith)