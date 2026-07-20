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    Change of responsibility ceremony recognizes Taber as new 167th command chief [Image 3 of 3]

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    Change of responsibility ceremony recognizes Taber as new 167th command chief

    MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Airman Colby Smith 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Taber, 167th Airlift Wing command chief, delivers remarks during his change of responsibility ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug. 1, 2026. Taber assumed responsibility from Chief Master Sgt. Mark Snyder who served as command chief since 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Colby Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 11:24
    Photo ID: 9844811
    VIRIN: 260801-Z-CS349-1006
    Resolution: 5464x3635
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    Change of responsibility ceremony recognizes Taber as new 167th command chief
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    Change of Responsibility
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW
    Ceremony

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