U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau coins a U.S. Army National Guardsman on Distinguished Visitors Day during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 23, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dillard).
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 09:46
|Photo ID:
|9844164
|VIRIN:
|260723-Z-QF219-1321
|Resolution:
|6569x4692
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle Dillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.