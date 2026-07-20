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    Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 8 of 8]

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    Cyber Shield 2026

    LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dillard 

    183rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau coins a U.S. Army National Guardsman on Distinguished Visitors Day during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 23, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dillard).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:46
    Photo ID: 9844164
    VIRIN: 260723-Z-QF219-1321
    Resolution: 6569x4692
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cyber Shield 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Danielle Dillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNGB visits Cyber Shield 2026
    CNGB visits Cyber Shield 2026
    Cyber Shield
    CNGB visits Cyber Shield 2026
    CNGB visits Cyber Shield 2026
    CNGB visits Cyber Shield 2026
    CNGB visits Cyber Shield 2026
    Cyber Shield 2026

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    CNGB
    Professional Education Center
    National Guard
    CS2026
    Cyber Shield 26

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