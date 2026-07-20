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U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau coins a U.S. Army National Guardsman on Distinguished Visitors Day during Cyber Shield 2026 at the Professional Education Center in Little Rock, Ark., July 23, 2026. Cyber Shield 2026 is the largest annual Department of Defense cyber training event, consisting of over 1,000 participants from 44 states and territories as well as 23 countries who have gathered to collaborate and strengthen cyber capabilities globally. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dillard).