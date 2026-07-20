MCRC Hosts Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Chelsea Lucas, judge advocate and program manager of Platoon Leaders Course, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, left, moderates the Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion featuring from left to right Brian Smith, head wrestling coach at the University of Missouri, Paul Rademacher, head women’s wrestling coach at Indiana Institute of Technology, and Spencer Adams, head coach at Taylor County High School during the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention in Baltimore, Aug. 1, 2026. MCRC seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)