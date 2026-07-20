(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MCRC Hosts Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MCRC Hosts Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion

    BALTIMORE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Chelsea Lucas, judge advocate and program manager of Platoon Leaders Course, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, left, moderates the Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion featuring from left to right Brian Smith, head wrestling coach at the University of Missouri, Paul Rademacher, head women’s wrestling coach at Indiana Institute of Technology, and Spencer Adams, head coach at Taylor County High School during the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention in Baltimore, Aug. 1, 2026. MCRC seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9844135
    VIRIN: 260801-M-AK947-1003
    Resolution: 7315x4879
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: CAMPBELLSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRC Hosts Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCRC Hosts Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion
    MCRC Hosts Fit to Win: Building Resilient Teams Panel Discussion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    MCRC
    NWCA
    Wrestling
    Coaches
    Baltimore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery