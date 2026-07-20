SOCPAC Change of Command

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CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (July 31, 2026) U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael D. Rose delivers remarks during the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific change of command ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii. Rose, who previously served as Deputy Director for Operations at U.S. Pacific Command, acknowledged SOCPACs critical role in strengthening our foundation, relationships and interoperability with our partners and allies, and reinforcing the Department’s peace through strength approach to advance security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Theanne Tangen)