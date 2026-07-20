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    SOCPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

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    SOCPAC Change of Command

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Theanne Tangen 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (July 31, 2026) U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael D. Rose delivers remarks during the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific change of command ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii. Rose, who previously served as Deputy Director for Operations at U.S. Pacific Command, acknowledged SOCPACs critical role in strengthening our foundation, relationships and interoperability with our partners and allies, and reinforcing the Department’s peace through strength approach to advance security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photos by Master Sgt. Theanne Tangen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 21:21
    Photo ID: 9843813
    VIRIN: 260731-F-CW157-1005
    Resolution: 4416x2976
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SOCPAC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Theanne Tangen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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