The previous installation Staff Judge Advocate courtroom at Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 29, 2026. The pillar in the middle, fondly nicknamed the "pillar of justice", of the room often obstructed views from multiple angles of the room.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9843364
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-GF376-3810
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox JAG Corps officials celebrate 251st birthday by opening new Joseph Holt Justice Center [Image 8 of 8], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
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