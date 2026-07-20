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    Fort Knox JAG Corps officials celebrate 251st birthday by opening new Joseph Holt Justice Center [Image 4 of 8]

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    Fort Knox JAG Corps officials celebrate 251st birthday by opening new Joseph Holt Justice Center

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    The previous installation Staff Judge Advocate courtroom at Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 29, 2026. The pillar in the middle, fondly nicknamed the "pillar of justice", of the room often obstructed views from multiple angles of the room.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9843364
    VIRIN: 260729-A-GF376-3810
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox JAG Corps officials celebrate 251st birthday by opening new Joseph Holt Justice Center [Image 8 of 8], by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
    Fort Knox JAG Corps officials celebrate 251st birthday by opening new Joseph Holt Justice Center
    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony
    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony

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    Fort Knox JAG Corps Soldiers, representatives celebrate birthday with Joseph Holt Justice Center ribbon cutting ceremony

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC

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