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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Two: Stress Shoot [Image 1 of 2]

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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Two: Stress Shoot

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Spc. Renato Medina, an infantryman (11B) assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, fires an M4 carbine during the stress shoot while representing the 3rd Armored Division in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 31, 2026.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30 through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The competition evaluates squad effectiveness, communication and cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance and resilience. The winning squad advances to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9842621
    VIRIN: 260730-A-FL725-8447
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day Two: Stress Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Best Squad Competition
    USArmy
    AFN Bavaria
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    Target_News_Europe
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