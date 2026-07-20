Redefining Strength

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Delaware Army National Guard Sgt. Megan Traver, an aviation Soldier and full-time firefighter/EMT with the Lewes Fire Department, competes during the Miss Delaware 2026 competition in Wilmington, Del., June 20, 2026. Through her platform, "Train Beyond the Standard," Traver encourages women and girls to embrace their individuality while pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Traver was selected by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality and received the Women in Innovation Award.