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    Redefining Strength

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    Redefining Strength

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Bryanna Bailey 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    Delaware Army National Guard Sgt. Megan Traver, an aviation Soldier and full-time firefighter/EMT with the Lewes Fire Department, competes during the Miss Delaware 2026 competition in Wilmington, Del., June 20, 2026. Through her platform, "Train Beyond the Standard," Traver encourages women and girls to embrace their individuality while pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Traver was selected by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality and received the Women in Innovation Award.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 10:54
    Photo ID: 9842617
    VIRIN: 260609-A-NX159-5597
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: MAGNOLIA, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redefining Strength, by SGT Bryanna Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Miss Delaware
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    Women in the Military
    Delaware National Guard

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