NAVSAFENVTRACEN Respiratory Protection Program Management Course Earns ACE College Credit Recommendation

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Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) staff demonstrate one of the respirator fit testing methods taught during the Respiratory Protection Program Manager’s (RPPM) course. The RPPM course, which earned its American Council on Education (ACE) recommendation for college credit July 29, 2026, provides students with the knowledge and practical skills required to establish, administer, evaluate and continuously improve respiratory protection programs per Department of War, Department of the Navy and Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements. This image was produced by taking a still from a NAVSAFENVTRACEN training video produced July 12, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)