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    NAVSAFENVTRACEN Respiratory Protection Program Management Course Earns ACE College Credit Recommendation

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    NAVSAFENVTRACEN Respiratory Protection Program Management Course Earns ACE College Credit Recommendation

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) staff demonstrate one of the respirator fit testing methods taught during the Respiratory Protection Program Manager’s (RPPM) course. The RPPM course, which earned its American Council on Education (ACE) recommendation for college credit July 29, 2026, provides students with the knowledge and practical skills required to establish, administer, evaluate and continuously improve respiratory protection programs per Department of War, Department of the Navy and Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements. This image was produced by taking a still from a NAVSAFENVTRACEN training video produced July 12, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:11
    Photo ID: 9842260
    VIRIN: 260731-N-OX029-1005
    Resolution: 1416x988
    Size: 394.24 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVSAFENVTRACEN Respiratory Protection Program Management Course Earns ACE College Credit Recommendation, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Safety
    NAVSAFENVTRACEN
    NAVSAFECOM

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