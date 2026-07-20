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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Stress Shoot [Image 3 of 4]

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    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Stress Shoot

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gavin Ferrazzano, with the 2nd Signal Brigade, pulls a weighted sled during an M17 pistol stress shoot while competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-August 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 01:33
    Photo ID: 9841987
    VIRIN: 260730-A-AE781-1931
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Squad Stress Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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