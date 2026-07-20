Pacific Partnership 2026 concludes second mission stop in Sibolga, Indonesia with closing ceremony

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U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, right, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), gives remarks next to Indonesian National Armed Forces (Tentara Nasional Indonesia) First Admiral Tjahja Nurrobi, center-right, deputy surgeon general, during the PP26 Indonesia mission stop closing ceremony at Simare-Mare Field in Sibolga, Indonesia, July 30, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)