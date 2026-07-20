Multinational special forces integrate during RIMPAC 2026

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A Mexican Marine Special Forces member holds security during a training event as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, July 23, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)