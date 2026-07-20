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    Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains [Image 4 of 4]

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    Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains

    FREEPORT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2026

    Photo by Bobby Petty   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, USACE Southwestern Division commander, addresses guests during the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project ribbon-cutting ceremony at Port Freeport, Texas, July 28, 2026. The project reflects years of engineering, dredging, construction and coordination between USACE, Port Freeport and the maritime community to deliver safer navigation and greater vessel flexibility. Photo credit: Bobby Petty, USACE-Galveston District

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9841343
    VIRIN: 260728-O-QH057-8961
    Resolution: 3714x1980
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: FREEPORT, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains [Image 4 of 4], by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dignitaries Stand During Remarks at Military or Civic Ceremony Held Under Large Event Tent
    Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains
    Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains

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    TAGS

    Civil Works
    economy
    shipping
    Freeport
    Energy Dominance
    Dredging and Deeping

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