Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, USACE Southwestern Division commander, addresses guests during the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project ribbon-cutting ceremony at Port Freeport, Texas, July 28, 2026. The project reflects years of engineering, dredging, construction and coordination between USACE, Port Freeport and the maritime community to deliver safer navigation and greater vessel flexibility. Photo credit: Bobby Petty, USACE-Galveston District