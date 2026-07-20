U.S. Army Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, USACE Southwestern Division commander, addresses guests during the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project ribbon-cutting ceremony at Port Freeport, Texas, July 28, 2026. The project reflects years of engineering, dredging, construction and coordination between USACE, Port Freeport and the maritime community to deliver safer navigation and greater vessel flexibility. Photo credit: Bobby Petty, USACE-Galveston District
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9841343
|VIRIN:
|260728-O-QH057-8961
|Resolution:
|3714x1980
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains [Image 4 of 4], by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Freeport channel milestone expands vessel access, strengthens U.S. supply chains
No keywords found.