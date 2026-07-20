A U.S. search and rescue (SAR) swimmer, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), swims back to the ship after rescuing “Oscar”, the rescue training dummy, during a man overboard drill conducted while underway in the Caribbean Sea, July 24, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9840526
|VIRIN:
|260724-N-BQ129-1285
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gridley conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Amber Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.