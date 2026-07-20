(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Gridley conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gridley conducts Man Overboard Drill

    AT SEA

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Gibson 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A U.S. search and rescue (SAR) swimmer, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), swims back to the ship after rescuing “Oscar”, the rescue training dummy, during a man overboard drill conducted while underway in the Caribbean Sea, July 24, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:22
    Photo ID: 9840526
    VIRIN: 260724-N-BQ129-1285
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.42 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gridley conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Amber Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gridley conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Gridley conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Gridley conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Gridley conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Gridley conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Gridley conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Gridley conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS Gridley conducts Man Overboard Drill
    USS Gridley conducts Man Overboard Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery