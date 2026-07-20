Sec Army Visits Blue Grass Army Depot

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Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, the 26th Secretary of the Army, visits Blue Grass Army Depot, Kentucky, June 9, 2026, to observe efforts to modernize installation security. The visit provided Driscoll an opportunity to learn how the depot is integrating emerging technologies and innovative security measures to strengthen force protection and enhance installation resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean)