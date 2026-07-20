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    Sec Army Visits Blue Grass Army Depot [Image 2 of 2]

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    Sec Army Visits Blue Grass Army Depot

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, the 26th Secretary of the Army, visits Blue Grass Army Depot, Kentucky, June 9, 2026, to observe efforts to modernize installation security. The visit provided Driscoll an opportunity to learn how the depot is integrating emerging technologies and innovative security measures to strengthen force protection and enhance installation resilience. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9840276
    VIRIN: 260609-A-YC580-1748
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sec Army Visits Blue Grass Army Depot [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    transformation
    Blue Grass Army Depot
    security

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