Sec Army Attends EUROSATORY 2026

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Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks during a UAS Marketplace Statement of Intent (SOI) signing event at Eurosatory in Paris, France, June 16, 2026. During the event, European partner nations signed SOIs to participate in the UAS Marketplace, strengthening multinational cooperation to accelerate the development, procurement, and fielding of unmanned aircraft systems and counter-UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean)