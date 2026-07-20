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    Sec Army Attends EUROSATORY 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sec Army Attends EUROSATORY 2026

    FRANCE

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks during a UAS Marketplace Statement of Intent (SOI) signing event at Eurosatory in Paris, France, June 16, 2026. During the event, European partner nations signed SOIs to participate in the UAS Marketplace, strengthening multinational cooperation to accelerate the development, procurement, and fielding of unmanned aircraft systems and counter-UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda McLean)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9840236
    VIRIN: 260616-A-EF659-2372
    Resolution: 5388x3031
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sec Army Attends EUROSATORY 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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