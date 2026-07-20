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    Mr. Matt Schnaidt - Deputy Project Manager - Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE) [Image 3 of 3]

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    Mr. Matt Schnaidt - Deputy Project Manager - Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE)

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Brian Cooper 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Mr. Matt Schnaidt - Deputy Project Manager - Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE)

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    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9839991
    VIRIN: 260729-O-BN542-5471
    Resolution: 1626x2057
    Size: 873.43 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mr. Matt Schnaidt - Deputy Project Manager - Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE) [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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