USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 - Day 1: Army Fitness Test

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U.S. Army Soldiers from multiple units across Europe perform preparatory drills, the three-repetition maximum deadlift, and the sprint-drag-carry events during the Army Fitness Test at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 30, 2026.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will compete at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, through Aug. 6, 2026, for the title of Best Squad. The event tests squad effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as each Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier from the winning squad will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marzelle Day)