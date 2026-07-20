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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 2 of 4]

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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrien Goshea 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility Misawa, left, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, right, about operations during a visit to NAF Misawa. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adrien Goshea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 00:17
    Photo ID: 9839454
    VIRIN: 260728-N-MV861-1048
    Resolution: 1894x1869
    Size: 1011.1 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Adrien Goshea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

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    Misawa
    JASDF
    NAF Misawa
    Misawa Air Base
    Lt. Gen. Keita Funakura

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