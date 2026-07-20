U.S. Navy Capt. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility Misawa, left, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, right, about operations during a visit to NAF Misawa. NAF Misawa, located at Misawa Air Base near the northern tip of Honshu, Japan, provides aviation and ground logistics support to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan, operates Defense Fuel Support Point Hachinohe delivering aviation fuel to Misawa Air Base, and fosters strong partnerships with the U.S. Air Force, Japan Self-Defense Forces and the local community. As an associate command hosted by the 35th Fighter Wing, NAF Misawa plays a key role in supporting joint operations and enhancing regional cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adrien Goshea)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 00:17
|Photo ID:
|9839454
|VIRIN:
|260728-N-MV861-1048
|Resolution:
|1894x1869
|Size:
|1011.1 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Keita FUNAKURA, Commander, Northern Air Defense Force, visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Adrien Goshea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.