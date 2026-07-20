(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship (LHD 2), looks through a view port while transiting into Pearl Harbor Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026, in the Pacific Ocean, July 29, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Warr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9839237
    VIRIN: 260729-N-GN902-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Essex returns to Pearl Harbor during RIMPAC 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Prepared
    Intergrated
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery