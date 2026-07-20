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    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosts congressional staff delegation [Image 4 of 4]

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    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosts congressional staff delegation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Members of a congressional staff delegation pose for a photo during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility on July 6, 2026. PHNSY & IMF hosted the delegation to highlight the shipyard’s role in sustaining fleet readiness during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, the world's largest international maritime exercise featuring more than 30,000 personnel. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:43
    Photo ID: 9839125
    VIRIN: 260706-N-VN697-9506
    Resolution: 5240x3493
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosts congressional staff delegation [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosts congressional staff delegation
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosts congressional staff delegation
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosts congressional staff delegation

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