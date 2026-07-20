Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard hosts congressional staff delegation

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Members of a congressional staff delegation pose for a photo during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility on July 6, 2026. PHNSY & IMF hosted the delegation to highlight the shipyard’s role in sustaining fleet readiness during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, the world's largest international maritime exercise featuring more than 30,000 personnel. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)