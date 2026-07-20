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    Coast Guard, partners conduct patrols during busy boating weekend in Chicago [Image 1 of 3]

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    Coast Guard, partners conduct patrols during busy boating weekend in Chicago

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard and partner agencies conduct maritime patrols as part of Operation Safe Water in the Chicago Playpen in Chicago, Illinois, July 25, 2026. Operation Safe Water is an enforcement initiative designed to ensure the safety of boaters during events throughout the summer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Unit Chicago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9839118
    VIRIN: 260725-G-G0109-1004
    Resolution: 631x474
    Size: 97.47 KB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

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    Coast Guard, partners conduct patrols during busy boating weekend in Chicago
    Coast Guard, partners conduct patrols during busy boating weekend in Chicago
    Coast Guard, partners conduct patrols during busy boating weekend in Chicago

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