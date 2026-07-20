Coast Guard and partner agencies conduct maritime patrols as part of Operation Safe Water in the Chicago Playpen in Chicago, Illinois, July 25, 2026. Operation Safe Water is an enforcement initiative designed to ensure the safety of boaters during events throughout the summer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Marine Safety Unit Chicago)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9839118
|VIRIN:
|260725-G-G0109-1004
|Resolution:
|631x474
|Size:
|97.47 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
Coast Guard, partners conduct patrols during busy boating weekend in Chicago
No keywords found.