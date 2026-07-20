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    USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

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    USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Connor Feeny 

    USS CHAFEE (DDG 90)

    Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Devon Moore is pinned the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Insignia by a loved one during a command awards and promotion ceremony on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), July 17, 2026. The ceremony recognized Sailors advancing to the rank of Petty Officer Second Class, those earning their Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist insignia, and departing crew members receiving Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals for their dedicated service during their end-of-tour assignments. Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet ensures fleet commanders are equipped with personnel, materiel and training required to project credible naval power at sea, ashore, at home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman Aegis 2nd Class Alek Pushka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9839114
    VIRIN: 260717-N-VD076-4650
    Resolution: 316x412
    Size: 37.26 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Connor Feeny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony
    USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony
    USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony
    USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony
    USS Chafee Crew Honored During Shipboard Awards and Promotion Ceremony

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