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    USS Chosin Sailors conduct medical training during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    USS Chosin Sailors conduct medical training during RIMPAC 2026

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adina Phebus 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Keenan Tronetti, left, and Seaman Damon Martin, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65), train in applying a medical splint during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, July 23, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9838767
    VIRIN: 260723-N-EQ851-1027
    Resolution: 4661x3107
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Chosin Sailors conduct medical training during RIMPAC 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chosin Sailors stand watch during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Chosin Sailors conduct medical training during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Chosin Sailors stand watch during RIMPAC 2026
    USS Chosin Sailors stand watch during RIMPAC 2026

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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