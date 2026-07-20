Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Stich, chief of the Human Performance Program at The Basic School, leads the Fit to Win: Lunch & Learn session that attendees of the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association CEO Leadership Academy attend in Baltimore, July 29, 2026. The Fit to Win: Lunch & Learn is a 45-minute workshop to equip coaches with the tools to cultivate adaptable athletes who can thrive physically and mentally, regardless of their challenges. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)