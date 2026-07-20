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    MCRC Conducts Fit to Win: Lunch &amp; Learn with NWCA Attendees [Image 2 of 2]

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    MCRC Conducts Fit to Win: Lunch &amp;amp; Learn with NWCA Attendees

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Stich, chief of the Human Performance Program at The Basic School, leads the Fit to Win: Lunch & Learn session that attendees of the 2026 National Wrestling Coaches Association CEO Leadership Academy attend in Baltimore, July 29, 2026. The Fit to Win: Lunch & Learn is a 45-minute workshop to equip coaches with the tools to cultivate adaptable athletes who can thrive physically and mentally, regardless of their challenges. Marine Corps Recruiting Command seeks to connect with coaches through the national partnership program, so they return to their schools and communities better equipped to tell the Marine Corps story, ultimately becoming cornerstone advocates. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9838494
    VIRIN: 260729-M-AK947-2032
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCRC Conducts Fit to Win: Lunch & Learn with NWCA Attendees [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCRC Conducts Fit to Win: Lunch &amp;amp; Learn with NWCA Attendees
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