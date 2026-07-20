157 Infantry Brigade OC/Ts evaluate 76th MBCT at CAR

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Observer, controller/trainers with the 157th Infantry Brigade observe and evaluate Soldiers with the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 38th Infantry Division, on their presentation of a combined arms rehearsal during the Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 19, 2026. The purpose of this CRX was for the 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts to assist the 76th MBCT in setting the conditions for Joint Readiness Training Center 27-09 rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)