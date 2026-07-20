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    157 Infantry Brigade OC/Ts evaluate 76th MBCT at CAR [Image 1 of 2]

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    157 Infantry Brigade OC/Ts evaluate 76th MBCT at CAR

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army

    Observer, controller/trainers with the 157th Infantry Brigade observe and evaluate Soldiers with the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 38th Infantry Division, on their presentation of a combined arms rehearsal during the Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 19, 2026. The purpose of this CRX was for the 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts to assist the 76th MBCT in setting the conditions for Joint Readiness Training Center 27-09 rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:15
    Photo ID: 9838251
    VIRIN: 260719-A-NT260-1013
    Resolution: 3713x2475
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Falcon Brigade
    157th Infantry Brigade
    CAR
    CRX 26-02
    76th MBCT

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