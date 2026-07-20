157 Infantry Brigade OC/Ts evaluate 76th MBCT at CAR

Observer, controller/trainers with the 157th Infantry Brigade observe and evaluate Soldiers with the 76th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 38th Infantry Division, on their presentation of a combined arms rehearsal during the Combat Readiness Exercise 26-02 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, July 19, 2026. The purpose of this CRX was for the 157th Infantry Brigade OC/Ts to assist the 76th MBCT in setting the conditions for Joint Readiness Training Center 27-09 rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9838251
|VIRIN:
|260719-A-NT260-1013
|Resolution:
|3713x2475
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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