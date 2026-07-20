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    CVN 71 flight operations during RIMPAC 26

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    CVN 71 flight operations during RIMPAC 26

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, lands on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), July 17, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 02:57
    Photo ID: 9837210
    VIRIN: 260717-N-BR246-1163
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CVN 71 flight operations during RIMPAC 26, by PO3 Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Fleet
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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