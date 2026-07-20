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    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR [Image 1 of 6]

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    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Shizuoka, JAPAN (July 25, 2026) - A group of participants of the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) International Tours and Travel (ITT) Mt. Fuji Summit Climb receives a safety brief at the 5th station on the mountain. A group of 25 participants from NAF Atsugi participated in the event. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9836836
    VIRIN: 260724-D-BB059-2387
    Resolution: 7328x4885
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR [Image 6 of 6], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR
    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR
    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR
    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR
    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR
    Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR

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