Reaching the Summit of Mt. Fuji with MWR

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Shizuoka, JAPAN (July 25, 2026) - A group of participants of the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) International Tours and Travel (ITT) Mt. Fuji Summit Climb receives a safety brief at the 5th station on the mountain. A group of 25 participants from NAF Atsugi participated in the event. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)