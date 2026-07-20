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    501st CSW leadership hosts RAF Fairford all-call [Image 1 of 3]

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    501st CSW leadership hosts RAF Fairford all-call

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, addresses Pathfinders during an all-call at RAF Fairford, England, July 27, 2026. Wing leadership discussed priorities and reinforced the importance of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 06:44
    Photo ID: 9834954
    VIRIN: 260727-F-QN763-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 501st CSW leadership hosts RAF Fairford all-call [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    Readiness
    501st Combat Support Wing
    RAF Fairford
    Wing all-call

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