501st CSW leadership hosts RAF Fairford all-call

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, addresses Pathfinders during an all-call at RAF Fairford, England, July 27, 2026. Wing leadership discussed priorities and reinforced the importance of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal)