Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Soldiers rest after completing day three of the 108th International Four Days Marches, known as the "Walk of the World," in Nijmegen, Netherlands, July 24. The annual event challenged more than 47,000 participants to complete a 100-mile (160-kilometer) march over four consecutive days.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9834931
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-HN506-1010
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|NIJMEGEN, NL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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LRMC Soldiers Conquer the Historic Nijmegen Four Days Marches
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