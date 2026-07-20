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    LRMC Soldiers Conquer the Historic Nijmegen Four Days Marches [Image 1 of 2]

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    LRMC Soldiers Conquer the Historic Nijmegen Four Days Marches

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Soldiers rest after completing day three of the 108th International Four Days Marches, known as the "Walk of the World," in Nijmegen, Netherlands, July 24. The annual event challenged more than 47,000 participants to complete a 100-mile (160-kilometer) march over four consecutive days.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:19
    Photo ID: 9834931
    VIRIN: 260724-D-HN506-1010
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: NIJMEGEN, NL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LRMC Soldiers Conquer the Historic Nijmegen Four Days Marches [Image 2 of 2], by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #Nijmegen
    #LRMC #medical readiness

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