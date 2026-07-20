Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard observe for safety as members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue execute vertical rescue maneuvers during a Pacific Partnership 2026 disaster management vertical rescue exercise at Sibolga BASARNAS Office in Sibolga, Indonesia, July 27, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)