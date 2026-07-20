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    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia [Image 6 of 6]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

    INDONESIA

    07.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard observe for safety as members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue execute vertical rescue maneuvers during a Pacific Partnership 2026 disaster management vertical rescue exercise at Sibolga BASARNAS Office in Sibolga, Indonesia, July 27, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the region. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9834925
    VIRIN: 260727-N-CY569-1178
    Resolution: 2142x2999
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia
    Pacific Partnership 2026 conducts a Vertical Rescue Exercise in Sibolga, Indonesia

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    Pacific Partnership
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    Pacific Partnership 2026
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